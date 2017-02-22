Charlton boss will appeal Solly red card and accuses ref Ward of “terrible decisions”

Charlton will be appealing Chris Solly’s sending off from Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Oxford United.

The right-back was shown a straight red card for a challenge on U’s captain John Lundstram just under 20 minutes from the end of the game.

Robinson felt the dismissal was unduly harsh.

“It’s a booking,” argued the Charlton manager.

“He’s been pulled; it should be a free-kick for Solly. He’s gone into the challenge, not off the ground. He stretches with his right foot, it’s played and then his left foot catches up with his right foot. He catches the boy, the boy gets up.

“He’s gutted. Chris Solly cares for the football club. It’s not in his nature and we’re appealing it. I don’t think it’s a red card, it’s a yellow.

“To be fair to (referee) Gavin Ward, he couldn’t wait to give things against us all game. I can come to you with some of his terrible decisions today but that would deflect it off me.

“Not having Solly, Nathan Byrne will just drop into right-back on Saturday. So we’ll be playing with a right-winger at right-back. That’ll be fun.”

The sending off was the fifth during Robinson’s short reign at The Valley but the former Milton Keynes manager denied that his team have a discipline problem.

“They’re challenges,” he said.

“The challenge by Nathan Byrne (against Fleetwood) when we saw it back was a little bit too aggressive but I don’t think there’s anything in context in relation to a lack of discipline. I think I’d rather see more challenges like that if I’m being totally honest.”

Robinson also revealed that Adam Chicksen has missed the last two games due to injury.

“He’s had an injection on his knee, he’s got a grade one ACL,” Robinson explained.

“We’re trying to patch him up and see where he’s at.”