Charlton boss Robinson: Fans weren’t wrong to boo us – I know what needs to change

Karl Robinson insists that he knows how to put things right at Charlton, but admits he can’t do it straight away.

The Addicks manager was speaking after the 1-0 home defeat against Oxford United left the South Londoners winless in five.

Former Valley loanee Conor McAleny struck early on to give the visitors all three points.

Robinson said he knew “exactly the problems,” in SE7 but was unable to address them immediately.

“I can’t right now,” he said when asked why he hadn’t put right what he felt was wrong at The Valley.

“Not for the foreseeable future. I think there’s issues. And this is not the “other” story, this is us. I know Kevin Nugent won two games, when Russell Slade departed they were mid-table and we still are now.

“Two different styles, two different ways. Relegation last year, four or five managers. There’s certain constants. I blame me today. I have to take responsibility as I’m the manager. But trust me, I know the answers. I have to act on what we do and I will. There’s a long time to go so I have to be careful on how strong I’ll be.”

Robinson said he felt the fans’ frustration as they final whistle was greeted by boos from the terraces.

“They weren’t wrong,” he added.

“To me and the players included. If we’re taking the emotion out of it, we had the best chances, we hit the post, we hit the bar. We had one or two cleared off the line. They had a shot from 25 yards that goes in. Once we went down to 10 men it became more open. When they’ve been coached to play a certain way, sometimes it doesn’t happen.

“When their goal came we were getting ourselves back into the game. I know exactly the problems.”