Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Charlton boss Robinson: Fans weren’t wrong to boo us – I know...

Charlton boss Robinson: Fans weren’t wrong to boo us – I know what needs to change

By Louis Mendez -
0
132
Karl Robinson Charlton Athletic v Oxford United, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 21 February 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Karl Robinson insists that he knows how to put things right at Charlton, but admits he can’t do it straight away.

 

The Addicks manager was speaking after the 1-0 home defeat against Oxford United left the South Londoners winless in five.

 

Former Valley loanee Conor McAleny struck early on to give the visitors all three points.

 

Robinson said he knew “exactly the problems,” in SE7 but was unable to address them immediately.

 

There were plenty of empty seats at The Valley
Charlton Athletic v Oxford United, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 21 February 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

“I can’t right now,” he said when asked why he hadn’t put right what he felt was wrong at The Valley.

 

“Not for the foreseeable future. I think there’s issues. And this is not the “other” story, this is us. I know Kevin Nugent won two games, when Russell Slade departed they were mid-table and we still are now.

 

Josh Magennis jumps for the ball
Charlton Athletic v Oxford United, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 21 February 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

“Two different styles, two different ways. Relegation last year, four or five managers. There’s certain constants. I blame me today. I have to take responsibility as I’m the manager. But trust me, I know the answers. I have to act on what we do and I will. There’s a long time to go so I have to be careful on how strong I’ll be.”

 

Robinson said he felt the fans’ frustration as they final whistle was greeted by boos from the terraces.

 

“They weren’t wrong,” he added.

Stephy Mavididi makes a break
Charlton Athletic v Oxford United, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 21 February 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

 

“To me and the players included. If we’re taking the emotion out of it, we had the best chances, we hit the post, we hit the bar. We had one or two cleared off the line. They had a shot from 25 yards that goes in. Once we went down to 10 men it became more open. When they’ve been coached to play a certain way, sometimes it doesn’t happen.

 

“When their goal came we were getting ourselves back into the game. I know exactly the problems.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Louis Mendez

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Charlton boss Robinson: Fans weren’t wrong to boo us – I know...