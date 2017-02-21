Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Millwall to be missing key trio at Oldham

By Richard Cawley -
Jed Wallace Photo: Brian Tonks

Neil Harris reckons that Jordan Archer, Jed Wallace and Steve Morison will all be missing for Millwall’s trip to Oldham on Saturday.

The trio were all unavailable for tonight’s 0-0 draw with Chesterfield.

“Jed, Steve and Jordan won’t be available Saturday,” said Harris. “I’m not sure when they will be – it’s too early to tell at the moment.

“I had to make three enforced changes and three by choice because of the work put in by Calum Butcher, Shane Ferguson and Shaun Cummings.

“There were so many aspects of the game I was pleased with. We dominated probably 95 per cent of the game. The shot count would be telling – it would be a cricket score. But we’ve got to be clinical.

“If we want to get promoted we have got to be winning games like that.”

