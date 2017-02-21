Lions left frustrated as Chesterfield cling on for a point at The Den

Millwall were unable to move back into the League One play-off places as they had to settle for a frustrating 0-0 draw with Chesterfield.

Lions boss Neil Harris made six changes to the side which beat Leicester in the FA Cup on Saturday – with Steve Morison and Jordan Archer both ruled out due to injury.

While the South Londoners notched up their seventh clean sheet in a row – and ninth in 10 fixtures – it was their finishing which let them down.

The result leaves them a point outside the top six but with a game on hand on Bradford, who drop to sixth as Southend won at Peterborough to move above Stuart McCall’s team.

The closest Millwall came in the first-half was a Lee Gregory header from David Worrall’s left-wing cross, Thorsten Stuckmann tipping over in the 36th minute.

Shaun Williams provided an inswinging corner in the third minute which appeared to hit the heel of Byron Webster from five yards out and run away from goal.

Gregory worked a nice one-two with Worrall in the 10th minute to find space on the right of the box, but the execution let down the build-up as he smashed over.

The Lions’ run without conceding a goal nearly went following a searing run by Reece Mitchell ended with Tony Craig clearing off his own line.

Fred Onyedinma headed Worrall’s free-kick over in the 19th minute.

It just lacked that clinical finish from the South Londoners. Ben Thompson, back in the midfield after a hamstring injury, emphatically won a header to set up Aiden O’Brien on the edge of the box but he curled harmlessly into the arms of Stuckmann just before the half-hour mark.

Millwall ramped up the pressure in the second half but still could not get their noses in front.

Williams, a driving presence after the interval, was not far away with a left-footed free-kick from the edge of the box

The Irishman sprayed diagonal passes and one peach of a delivery found Onyedinma in the box but he could not bring the ball down and snap off a shot before being closed down.

Onyedinma had another chance on 80 minutes as Williams slotted a low cross into his path but he could not get sufficient power in his sidefoot and Stuckmann saved easily.

Gregory drove into the side-netting while substitute Harry Smith headed a Shane Ferguson corner over.

Gregory was unlucky when he produced a fine first touch on King’s long kick – his resulting shot parried away by Stuckmann.