Another night to forget for Charlton Athletic as ex-Addicks loanee McAleny hits winner

Charlton’s winless run stretched to five games as Karl Robinson’s side were defeated at home to Oxford United thanks to former Addicks loanee Conor McAleny’s early strike.

Chris Solly was shown a straight red card 20 minutes from time to compound the South Londoners’ misery as they slipped further away from the League One play off places – there’s now 10 points between Bradford City in sixth and the Addicks in 13th with games fast running out.

The hosts nearly had the lead in spectacular circumstances early on as Nathan Byrne’s effort from 25 yards smacked the Oxford crossbar, with Stephy Mavididi working the goalkeeper soon after following one of his trademark weaving runs.

However it would be Michael Appleton’s side who found the early goal. McAleny, who made a total of nine appearances on loan from Everton at The Valley last season without scoring, fired a low drive home off the far post from distance.

The visitors should have doubled their lead soon after – Phil Edwards headed over when found unmarked from a free-kick just eight yards out.

Josh Magennis saw an effort deflected wide from a Lewis Page cross and Ricky Holmes hit a free-kick into the Oxford wall as the Addicks struggled to create chances in a lacklustre first half.

Robinson introduced Tony Watt and Joe Aribo from the bench just before the hour mark and the former almost had an immediate impact. The Scot broke down the right hand side but Holmes took way too long to fire off a shot when the ball was squared and the winger was dispossessed.

The Addicks struck the frame of the goal for the second time in the match moments later – Mavididi finding the base of the upright after cutting in from the left-hand side.

The South Londoners’ chances of getting back into the contest were dealt a huge blow 20 minutes from time as Solly was shown a straight card after flying into a challenge on U’s skipper John Lundstram.

That setback proved fatal as Charlton were unable to press for an equaliser – despite Patrick Bauer’s late header which was cleared from on the line – leaving Robinson’s men only eight points above the relegation zone, with the play-offs now looking a distinct improbability.