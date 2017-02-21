Charlton v Oxford team line-ups: On-loan Arsenal striker starts as one of three changes by Addicks

Charlton boss Karl Robinson makes three changes as his side prepare to take on Oxford United at The Valley.

Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi makes his first home start for the Addicks following his eye-catching run that nearly led to a superb goal at Rochdale on Saturday. He’ll play on the left of the midfield with Jordan Botaka, who scored during the 3-3 draw at Spotland, on the bench.

Ezri Konsa, who was forced off injured in Greater Manchester, was already set to be rested for tonight’s game and is replaced by Jorge Teixeira, whose two strikes at Rochdale, including a late equaliser, took his season goals tally up to three goals.

Finally, Nathan Byrne returns from his three-game suspension earned during the draw with Fleetwood, with Tony Watt dropping to the bench.

The Addicks shared a 1-1 draw with Oxford earlier in the season. The U’s are looking to bounce back from their 3-2 FA Cup defeat at Premier League Middlesbrough over the weekend.

Charlton: Rudd, Solly, Bauer, Teixeira, Page, Crofts, Forster-Caskey, Byrne, Holmes, Mavididi, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Dasilva, Jackson, Aribo, Botaka, Watt, Novak.

Oxford: Eastwood, Skarz, Lundstram, Nelson, Martinez, Sercombe, McAleny, Edwards, Ledson, Johnson, Dunkley. Subs: Stevens, MaGuire, Ruffels, Hemmings, Rothwell, Hall, Raglan