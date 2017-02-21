Millwall v Chesterfield team line-ups: Steve Morison and Jordan Archer out as Lions make six changes

Millwall have made six changes for tonight’s home game against Chesterfield – with Steve Morison and Jordan Archer both out.

There is a boost for the Lions as Ben Thompson (hamstring) returns to the starting line-up. Lee Gregory, who laid on Shaun Cummings’ winner against Leicester City as a second-half sub, is also in from the word go.

Jake Cooper is suspended following his red card at the weekend. Shaun Hutchinson replaces him.

Cummings – the man of the hour on Saturday – is dropped to the bench with Mahlon Romeo starting at right-back.

David Worrall is also handed a start with Shane Ferguson amongst the substitutes.

Tom King comes in between the posts.

Millwall: King, Romeo, Webster, Hutchinson, Craig, Worrall, Williams, Thompson, O’Brien, Gregory, Onyedinma. Subs: Girling, Cummings, Martin, Ferguson, Abdou, Butcher, Smith.

Chesterfield: Stuckmann, Jones, Hird, Evatt, Gardner, Martinez, Ebanks-Blake, Mitchell, Faupala, Dennis, Grimshaw. Subs: Allinson, Dimaio, Simons, Kakay, Humprheys, Beesley, Brown.