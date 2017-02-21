EXCLUSIVE: Lewisham sets terms for Millwall land grab inquiry

The Bar Council will be asked to appoint a QC to chair an independent inquiry into controversial aspects of a planned development around Millwall’s ground, The Den.

Lewisham council this evening set out the areas the probe will cover and how its head will be picked – and that it will cost £500,000.

It will cover questions over the funding of the Surrey Canal Foundation Trust, which had been due to run a sports centre which is central to the scheme. It will also cover the relationship between developers Renewal and an estate agent it employed, Lambert Smith Hampton, to offer part of one of the company’s owner firms for sale.

A report to tonight’s full council meeting said: “The council wishes to ensure that its decisions and the actions of its members and officers are demonstrably of the highest standard. Concerns related to a proposed compulsory purchase order (CPO) of land at New Bermondsey/Surrey Canal have been raised.

“This report recommends that an independent Inquiry into these matters be set up and proposes the arrangements for it.

“An inquiry conducted externally would inspire confidence in the public and all parties concerned that the conduct and outcome of the review are free from Council influence and are truly independent.”

The council decided in principle in 2012 to force Millwall to hand over three pieces of land around its ground, The Den, for a regeneration of the area by developers Renewal.

The council was to use a CPO to seize the club car park, memorial garden and Lions Centre, the base for the Millwall Community Scheme and the club’s football academy.

A new sports centre – Energize – was to be managed by a charitable organisation, the Surrey Canal Foundation Trust (SCFT), of which Lewisham mayor Sir Steve Bullock was a director until he quit two weeks ago. He has since said he will take no part in decisions on the CPO.

The matters to be investigated are set out in the report, including the claim the trust had a “pledge” of a £2million grant from Sport England.

“On 19 and 20 January 2017 and on various other dates, articles appeared in the Guardian newspaper that suggest that Sport England do not support SCFT and that they would prefer SCFT not to make statements to that effect,” it said.

“As a result, both the Mayor and Chair of Overview and Scrutiny requested that there should be an independent Inquiry into these matters.

“Since then, in addition, further statements have been made in the Guardian that assertions by Renewal/ SCFT that they have a funding pledge from other organisations are inaccurate, and that an application to the GLA for Housing Action Zone funds was also inaccurate.

“The council now needs to establish the accuracy or otherwise of the claims in the Guardian articles, and whether in relation to those claims SCFT, Renewal and/or council officers, have misled the council and if so, in what respect and whether there has been any breach of the member and/or officer Code of Conduct.

“In addition to the specific claims in the Guardian newspaper in relation to SCFT, there has been a further allegation that Renewal and/or their investors have not given the complete story to the council in relation to their engagement of Lambert Smith Hampton in 2015.”

The criteria have also been set for the chairman of the investigation.

The report states: “The person leading it must be sufficiently skilled to conduct a thorough Inquiry.

“Given the nature of the Inquiry and the circumstances giving rise to it, it will need to be led by an individual who is demonstrably independent of all parties involved, sufficiently knowledgeable, and generally recognised to be a person of suitable integrity and authority to conduct the business in the rigorous, open-minded and unbiased manner that the public will expect. Subject to the skills and background of the person appointed, they may need access to independent legal and financial advice as required.

“It is proposed to appoint a QC using the most clearly independent method of identification, namely asking the Chair of the Bar Council to choose a person who is suitable and available to conduct this Inquiry.”

A council committee will also be set up to check on progress. The report states: “In the interests of transparency, it is recommended that a New Bermondsey/Surrey Canal Independent Inquiry Committee is established comprising four majority group and one minority group member. The terms of reference of the committee will be set at the council’s Annual General Meeting but will include responsibility for monitoring the progress of the Inquiry, receiving regular updates on its progress, monitoring the level of expenditure of the Inquiry and reporting to Council as well as Mayor and Cabinet on the final report, including any recommendations for action.”

The cost has been set at £500,000. Cash has been set aside to cover legal costs and this will be used to fund it – but the spending is the equivalent of an average £4 on the council tax of the borough’s 120,000 homes.

“The cost of any approved Inquiry will very much depend on the scope and the approach taken and the number of days spent on it,” the report added. “The exact costs would need to be determined once the approach has been finalised. The Executive Director for Resources and Regeneration advises that there is a reserve of £500,000 set aside for legal matters which could be used to finance any Inquiry. Officers would monitor the costs as any review proceeds and in the event that the cost appears likely to exceed £500,000 this will need to be referred to members for further approval.

“The length of time needed for an Inquiry such as that proposed is not likely to be less than six months and may be more. This is because there are numerous documents which may be pertinent to this Inquiry and the person conducting it may wish to hear from many parties. The council needs to take care not to impose time limits which cannot be met if the person leading the Inquiry is to conduct a thorough investigation which inspires confidence in its robustness.”