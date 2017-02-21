Lee Bowyer takes coaching role at Charlton Athletic

Lee Bowyer has been brought into Karl Robinson’s management team – with the club confirming he has been handed the role of assistant first-team coach.

The 40-year-old, who began his professional career with the Addicks, has been part of the matchday set-up in recent games.

Bowyer was sold to Leeds United for £2.8million – a record for a British teenager – in 1996. The Canning Town-born midfielder went on to play for West Ham United, Newcastle, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town.

He was capped once by England.

Charlton have a number of coaches involved at first-team level. Robinson brought in his trusted lieutenant Richie Barker as his number two while Simon Clark is first-team coach – a title also shared by Chris O’Loughlin.