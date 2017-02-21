Public music listening box coming to Greenwich for day of the Brit Awards

A traditional red phone box is to land in Greenwich to provide a distraction free chance for people to enjoy previous BRIT winners on the day of the music awards.

The Mastercard BRITs Listening Booth is to be at The 02 on Greenwich Peninsula venue tomorrow to celebrate the venue hosting The BRIT Awards 2017 ceremony.

The booth which aims to provide a unique place for people to enjoy their favourite artists without distractions is to be open to the public from 10am to 6pm.

The music awards ceremony is to be broadcast live from The 02 Arena tomorrow night on ITV from 7.30pm