Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Public music listening box coming to Greenwich for day of the Brit Awards

By Mandy Little
0
15
(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Mastercard)

 

A traditional red phone box is to land in Greenwich to provide a distraction free chance for people to enjoy previous BRIT winners on the day of the music awards.

The Mastercard BRITs Listening Booth is to be at The 02 on Greenwich Peninsula venue tomorrow to celebrate the venue hosting The BRIT Awards 2017 ceremony.

The booth which aims to provide a unique place for people to enjoy their favourite artists without distractions is to be open to the public from 10am to 6pm.

The music awards ceremony is to be broadcast live from The 02 Arena tomorrow night on ITV from 7.30pm

 

Mandy Little
Reporter | Resident of Lewisham for more than 25 years and studied sociology at Goldsmiths. Previously worked for many years as a picture researcher for book and part work publishers and joined The Mercury after studying for a NCTJ at Lambeth College. Big yoga and walking fan – not just in the country but also along the River Thames. Love South East London and wander around Lewisham town centre, Deptford High Street and Greenwich Town Centre at least once a week. Mandy has worked for the Mercury for 14 years.

