Dulwich skipper Beaney: We’ll be fully motivated for Macclesfield in FA Trophy tie

Kenny Beaney admits that there will not need to be much of a captain’s pep-talk for Dulwich Hamlet’s players on Saturday afternoon as they bid to reach the FA Trophy last four.

Champion Hill could be packed to 3,000 capacity for the visit of Vanarama National outfit Macclesfield Town.

And there will be no pre-match huddle from skipper Beaney. He said: “We did that at the start of the season but we lost. I’m a bit superstitious, so we don’t do it now.

“We tend to have that final chat in the dressing room. You are trying to gee each other up, get people’s heads on the game and know what they’ve got to do.

“Saturday is a massive match for us and the club. Everyone will be up for this one, I don’t think they’ll need too much persuading.

“This is the furthest I’ve been in my career in the trophy. I’m looking forward to it – we’ve got nothing to lose. All the pressure is on them.

“We’ve had a little bit of luck on this run but we’ve also got a good squad. We can cause Macclesfield a lot of problems. We can beat them.”

Dulwich are the lowest-ranked side left in the tournament, with the final played at Wembley.

So can they go all the way?

Beaney: “You’ve always got a chance. It might be a slim one, but you’ve got to believe you can do it.

“There is going to be a big home crowd and they give us that extra 10 per cent that might be the difference in getting us across the line.”

Beaney, a scaffolder in his day job, rejoined Hamlet in March from Grays Athletic.

“When I was there the chairman had just sold the club to the fans,” he explained. “He was not having anything to do with it. I knew it was time for me to go – that it wasn’t going to be pretty.

“I’d played for Gavin Rose before in the youth team. I knew he was a good manager and came back here.”

Dulwich’s progression to the trophy quarter-finals is at least a tonic for not tearing up the Ryman League Premier Division.

Hamlet lost in the play-off final last season but have work to do to even climb into the top five.

But they are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions. It is just one defeat since December 17.

“We didn’t start the season great but we’ve hit a rich vein of form in the last two months,” said Beaney. “The main aim is getting in those play-offs.

“It doesn’t matter where we end up if we manage that. No team is going to want to play us. If we do get in there then I think we’ll win them.”

Boss Rose says that the fact Dulwich normally attract big attendances will avoid any stage fright for his players. There were 1,960 at Saturday’s 2-0 win over Needham Market. Large turnouts of 2,217 and 2,031 turned out for Bognor Regis and Worthing respectively.

“It seems pretty normal for us to have a decent gate,” said Rose. “We’ve sold out a few times, like when Maidstone were trying to win the league. Non-league Day have been pretty much sold out as well.

“We don’t take it for granted but are accustomed to it. It’s a great feeling playing in front of a big crowd. Macclesfield are too.

“There is no chance of us freezing. The best team will win.

“We’ll be going out there to do that. Things change as you go on – we might need to stay in it or get a replay – but at this stage we’ll look to end it on the day because we might never get a better opportunity again.”

Rose has had Macclesfield scouted and says their opponents were at Dulwich’s fixture on Saturday.

“They’ll have seen we have some strengths. I didn’t think we were great in the first half, we need to be a bit more assertive around the ball and with the ball, which is usually where we are strong.

“But as the match wore on we looked to be the only winner and deserved the points.”

Dulwich will be without Dipo Akinyemi. On Saturday the on-loan Stevenage striker got his first goal since making another temporary switch to Hamlet but is cup-tied.

“It is unfortunate – he’s having a bit of a stop-start time for us,” said Rose. “But the good thing is that he’s match-fit and looks like he has got his appetite for goals again. He’ll be vital for us in the run-in.

“We’ve played three of the top teams in the division in the last three games, apart from Havant, and we should have won all three. I’m quite disappointed we haven’t because it would have put us in a better position.”