Streatham ice-hockey: Captain Joe Johnston targets twin trophy success

Streatham captain Joe Johnston hopes that the RedHawks make the most of the rest of their season – with two trophies still available.

The 36-year-old knows that time is not on his side as he looks to lead his team to glory in the cup and end of season play-offs.

Johnston has been playing as a defenseman in recent weeks after spending much of his career as a goalscorer.

“This is the most exciting time of the year and everything is on the line in these fixtures – starting with the NIHL Cup semi-final this weekend,” he said.

Streatham take on Invicta Dynamos over two legs, and beat their Kent rivals in a league clash a fortnight ago. The game was an end-to-end battle that the RedHawks edged 4-3.

“It’s clashes like that that remind me of why I love hockey and why I still play and will be what I miss the most when I hang them up for good,” said Johnston. “They are the ones I’ll look back on with fond memories. The crowd can’t say they didn’t get some fantastic entertainment and hopefully they will all be back again on Saturday to cheer us on.”

The RedHawks go into the fixtures after a mixed set of league results last weekend. After winning at Milton Keynes for the first time in over 12 months thanks to a late goal from new signing Jacob Ranson, they then blew a 3-1 lead and lost to London Raiders 5-3 at Streatham Arena.

It was less than ideal preparation for Jeremy Cornish’s men who struggled to kill off the game after a great start, not for the first time this season.

“At times it hasn’t been pretty but in most fixtures we have shown character to win by the odd goal when required,” said Johnston. “Over two legs we will be hoping to get a couple of goals up on the Dynamos on our own ice, but even if we don’t, we have shown in the past we can win in Kent too.”

Streatham are likely to be without Vaclav Drabek who is injured and back in the Czech Republic. Defenseman Jack Tarczycki is still a doubt after picking up a knock in the game against Chelmsford Chieftains a fortnight ago.

Johnston is confident that icing as strong a squad as possible will give the RedHawks an opportunity to lift a trophy.

“Timing is everything in sport and if our momentum is timed correctly, who’d bet against us in the cup or the playoffs? As long as we show some real belief we really can achieve something this season and beyond. All the elements are in place for us to do so and it’s certainly exciting times for Streatham Ice Hockey Club.”

Streatham take on Invicta Dynamos on Saturday (5.30pm), before travelling to Kent on Sunday for the second leg at the Gillingham Ice Bowl.