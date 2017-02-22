Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois: I’d love to spar with Bermondsey boxing star David Haye

South London heavyweight prospect Daniel Doubois has revealed he would love to spar with Bermondsey’s two-weight world champion David Haye.

The Greenwich-raised 19-year-old recently signed a professional deal with promoter Frank Warren and makes his debut at Manchester Arena on April 8.

Dubois was tempted away from the Great Britain amateur boxing squad – with talk he wobbled current IBF world champion Anthony Joshua in sparring.

He has also been in the ring with Dereck Chisora, who has lost to both Haye and Brixton’s Dillian Whyte.

Dubois said: “I’d love the opportunity to spar David Haye, a very good fighter. My dad has promised to take me over to the Mayweather Gym to spar later in the year.

“Once I developed into a heavyweight two years ago, I started blowing most opponents away – big right hands and body shots. Ask AJ and the others if I can punch!”

Dubois had short spells with Lynn and Fisher during his amateur days.

“I spend a lot of time at my mum’s flat in Chelsea but I was brought up in Greenwich, where my dad is from. He’s a Millwall supporter, mum’s Chelsea!

“My dad has fathered 11 children and I’m the eldest from his second wife. Those South London streets were quite rough but, though I could be a bit moody, I didn’t get into a lot of trouble. I still haven’t got a criminal record. I didn’t see much of the street because, from about the age of eight, dad kept me in the boxing ring.

“I got a few GCSEs but, if I’m honest, I never really enjoyed school as I always saw it as a distraction from my boxing.”