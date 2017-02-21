Stab victim found ‘lying face down’ in Shepherd’s Bush street

A man was rushed to hospital and required emergency surgery after he was stabbed in the leg on a Shepherd’s Bush street.

The 25-year-old, who has not been named, was found lying face down in the middle of Bentworth Road yesterday afternoon.

Several members of the public came to his aid before ambulance crews arrived on the scene at around 4pm.

He was taken to a central London hospital in a conscious state and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers said he had been stabbed in the left leg but the full nature of the attack is not yet clear.

Met Police detectives are appealing for witnesses to contact police on 020 8246 2609 or 101.