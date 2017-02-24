Rosehill boxer Rakeem Noble faces biggest test of career in Hull against home fighter Tommy Coyle

Rakeem Noble is gunning for the biggest scalp of his career as he takes on hometown favourite Tommy Coyle at the Hull Arena on Saturday night.

The Rosehill super-lightweight is the Southern Area champion but will be a big underdog for this weekend’s clash.

Coyle – nicknamed “Boom Boom” – has previously held the WBC international silver lightweight belt and an IBF version. The four losses on his 26-fight ledger have come against top-class domestic opposition.

Noble, 27, is 11-1 in the paid ranks and won the Southern Area with a clinical fourth-round knockout of the previously unbeaten Sohail Ahmed in March.

He defended it with a comfortable points win over Kay Prospere, who had a perfect nine-fight record.

All of Noble’s previous bouts have been at Bethnal Green’s York Hall. This time his most testing assignment comes in Yorkshire as he replaces the injured Kofi Yates.

Coyle is coming off a defeat, he gave British champion Tyrone Nurse a real scare in July when he floored the title-holder in the seventh round but went on to lose a unanimous decision.

“It will be a great fight,” said Noble. “We are both at a career crossroads – I am looking to make the step up and he is looking to step back up to the position he has been at before.

“So we will see who progresses and who falls back. It will be an entertaining fight. If I beat Tommy Coyle that opens so many doors and it would put me into the top 10.

“He is a come-forward fighter who will be on the attack and will be looking to take me out, so I will have to beat him to it.

“I have won the Southern Area title and defended it. I have proved I am at that level and now I am looking for a step up. Tommy has proved himself as a very good British-level fighter and he is who is next for me in my career.

“In both Southern Area title fights I went into it as the underdog and in both fights I came out as a convincing winner – the first was a fourth-round knockout and the second was a good points decision. I proved people wrong.

“I have been the underdog so many times in my boxing career that it makes no difference to me now, it is just part of the game. That is why when I got the call to fight Tommy Coyle in his hometown, it didn’t bother me. It isn’t the first time I am taking an away fight and it probably won’t be the last time.”

The fight is part of the undercard of Gavin McDonnell’s WBC world super-bantamweight title challenge against Rey Vargas. It will be screened live on Sky Sports.

Joshua Ejakpovi moved his record to 6-0 with a points win over Mario Petrov at York Hall on Saturday.

The 30-year-old super-welterweight from Lewisham said: “I’m like an old train – I take time to warm up. Once I get warmed up then I just keep going.

“He liked to switch southpaw and I had to work him out, try to make his make mistakes. He was beginning to tire just as the fight finished.”

Richard Riakporhe claimed a third straight win with an explosive first round knockout of Istvan Orsos.

The unbeaten Southwark cruiserweight, 27, chopped down the far more experienced Hungarian (15-38-2).

Charlie “Chopper” Wynn also has a 100 per cent record and claimed a second professional career win as he outpointed Steven Blackhorse (1-5-1) to complete the South London boxers in action on Mickey Helliett’s show.