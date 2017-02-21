Make Mend and Do Theatre Company present captivating puppetry at the Old Vic

As part of its programme for families, The Old Vic will present The Missing Light, a puppetry show for ages 7+.

Created by Mark Arends for Make Mend and Do Theatre Company the captivating production is about hopes, dreams and true friendship.

‘You’re never too old for hopes and dreams… there’s always time for plans and schemes.’

When Warple moves into a small fishing village by the seaside, he discovers his neighbour, Hilda, looking out towards the horizon each night, searching for a glimpse of her long-lost husband. When loneliness, curiosity and a far-off flickering light brings them together, the two elderly friends embark on a surprising journey to reconcile their pasts and find what might lie within their futures.

Using music, puppetry and film, the company works together to create enchanting animation live on stage.

The Missing Light is a daytime production and will play on the main stage at the Old Vic from 23rd Mar – 4th Apr 2017 For 12 performances only.

For further information you can visit the website oldvictheatre.com