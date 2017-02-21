Michael Ball and Alfie Boe to perform at Greenwich Music Time

TENOR stars are to perform songs from their platinum album at an open air riverside concert with breathtaking views it has been revealed.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are to be among the head liners at this summer’s Greenwich Music Time organisers have announced. The show follows the success of their Together album which topped the sales for 2016 and clinched the Christmas number 1 slot.

The duo join previously confirmed acts Little Mix and Cliff Richard for the festival in the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College which is to run from Friday June 30 until Friday July 7. Double Olivier Award winner Michael Ball first met leading tenor Alfie Boe a decade ago when they performed together in ‘Kismet’ at the London Coliseum.

They said: “We have always wanted to work together, it was just a case of getting the timing right. We are so grateful to all our fans who have supported us and everyone involved for believing in us. We are literally having the best time and are so happy with the success of the album and the tour.”

Tickets for the open air show by the River Thames on Friday June 30 are due to go on sale on Friday(24)

Visit www.greenwichmusictime.co.uk.