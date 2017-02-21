Belinda Lang and Paul McGann star in 20th Anniversary production of Gabriel at Richmond Theatre

Richmond Theatre is gearing up for a very special anniversary production of Moira Buffini’s Gabriel, with a stellar cast including Belinda Lang and Paul McGann.

Theatre6 and Catherine Schreiber present the 20th anniversary production of Gabriel, only the second professional production since it was first staged at the Soho Theatre in 1997.

Belinda Lang will be joining the company in the lead role of Jeanne. Belinda is best known for playing Bill in 2 Point 4 Children. Other television credits include The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries, Second Thoughts, Dear John, Justice in Wonderland, The Bretts and To Serve Them All My Days. Belinda has also appeared in many theatre productions including Alan Bennett’s Single Spies, The Glass Menagerie, Oklahoma! UK Tour and Hay Fever (Haymarket Theatre and Royal Exchange Theatre).

Belinda will be joining Paul McGann as Von Pfunz. McGann, who established his name in the iconic cult film Withnail and I, returns to the stage for his first UK Tour. As well as numerous TV and film credits, including the TV series Hornblower, Luther and the film Alien3, Paul’s theatre credits include Helen at Shakespeare’s Globe in London, Butley in London’s West End and Mourning Becomes Electra at the National Theatre.

Jules Melvin will also join the production in the role of Lake. Jules’s theatre credits include Private Lives (Hampstead Theatre), The Rose Tattoo (National Theatre) and Othello, Pericles, Much Ado About Nothing, Richard III and The Taming of the Shrew (Shakespeare’s Globe). Robin Morrissey (Twelfth Night) also stars in the title role of Gabriel, alongside Sarah Schoenbeck (CBBC’s 4 O’Clock Club) as Lily and Venice van Someren (Thérèse Raquin at Southwark Playhouse) as Estelle.

The story of Gabriel is based in 1943 Nazi-occupied Guernsey. Widow and mother Jeanne does whatever it takes to keep her adolescent daughter Estelle and daughter-in-law Lily safe on an island filled with danger and fear. Her toughest test arrives in the form of the terrifying Commander Von Pfunz, whose romantic advances may be the only way to keep her family alive. But tensions intensify when a mysterious young man is washed ashore with no memory of who he is. Fluent in German and English, is he an RAF pilot, an SS interrogator, a local boy with amnesia or a saviour sent from heaven? The stakes are high and getting it wrong means certain death.

Gabriel runs at Richmond Theatre from 28th March until 1st April. You can visit the website for further details atgtickets.com/Richmond