Athletics: Katie Snowden smashes Herne Hill Harriers record at Armagh International

A rainy evening in Northern Ireland saw another exciting over distance breakthrough for Herne Harriers international track star Katie Snowden.

Snowden flew the Herne Hill flag superbly at the Armagh International road races in what was her first ever attempt at the 3km race distance.

Her excellent fifth placing in a strong field saw her beat two of the three selected England team members.

Snowden’s time of 9:16 is comfortably the fastest time ever recorded over this distance by a female club member on either road or track.

In the men’s open 3km race locally-domiciled Harrier Francis Marsh finished 34th in 9:34 and was first man over the age of 50.

Herne Hill had a baker’s dozen of county champions winning gold medals at the Surrey Indoor Championship at the David Weir Leisure Centre in Carshalton Harriers.

On the Saturday Ore Adamson long jumped a new PB of 5.80m to win an under-17 women’s gold medal in a Commonwealth Youth Games qualifying distance.

Lakeisha Owusu-Junior won high standard under-17 women’s 60m final, while Monae Winston clinched the under-15 girls 60m final, having set a new championship best performance in the qualifying heats.

In the male events new member Seb Wilson Dyer Gough claimed a victory in the senior men’s long jump,. Clayton Mytil won the under-13 boys title in the same discipline. Noah Ojumu came top in the under-15 boys high jump to complete the Saturday gold rush.

More gold was brought home from the Sunday events, with Nicholas Atwell just ahead of his club mate Idris Ojuriye in winning the senior men’s 60m by one hundredth of a second.

Kristal Awuah set a new CBP in winning the under-20 women’s 60m final, with Owusu-Junior taking her second triumph of the weekend in the under-17 women’s 60m.

Dejean Marshall Brown won the under-20 men’s shot put gold, with his sister Denisha taking the under-20 women’s title. Harriers took another shot put victory in the under-15 girls event, courtesy of Britli Francis. Completing the winning role of honour from the club was under-17 girls high jump winner Jess Collins.

HERCULES WIMBLEDON

Teenage sprinter Jaleel Roper underlined his status as Britain’s top under 15 sprinter this winter by smashing the championship record in winning the Surrey indoor title in Sutton Indoor Championship on Saturday, writes Tom Pollak.

Roper, 13, raced home a comfortable winner of the gold medal in 7.14 seconds to slice four-hundredths of a second off the championship record set last year when he was unable to take part due to injury.

He was using the event to warm up for this weekend’s England age-group championships in Sheffield, where he is the hot favourite to lift the national title. He tops the UK rankings with his 7.12 victory in the South of England championships at Lee Valley last month.

Coach Paul Miller, himself a former Surrey sprint champion who won the senior men’s 100m title three times, said: “Jaleel had a difficult time last year because of the injury he suffered in the opening months. But he seems to have fully recovered and is now showing his best form. He heads a sizeable Hercules Wimbledon contingent in the national championships in Sheffield where we are confident he can underline his top ranked status.”

Roper reached the Surrey final by dominating the early rounds of his event. He won his heat in 7.59 and his semi-final in 7.46. It was a Hercules Wimbledon one-two as Miles Ayoola took the silver medal in a personal best of 7.56 to underline the improvement he has made this winter, dipping inside eight seconds for 60m for the first time.

He bettered his 7.58 seconds performance in last month’s South of England championships. He reached the final by winning his heat in 8.00 and then his semi-final in 7.62. A third Hercules Wimbledon sprinter to reached the final was Jeremy Miller-Annor, who clocked lifetime best of 7.69 to finish fifth.

Making it a hat-trick of Hercules Wimbledon medal-winning performances, another of Miller’s training group, Nkasi Onyejekwe, took silver in the girls under-13 60m championship in 8.30 after winning her heat in a slower 8.38.

Dominic Kiralyfi beat a near 4,000-strong field to win the Hampton Court half-marathon on Sunday in 1:12:54 – and then followed in the footsteps of Olympic cyclist Bradley Wiggins by relaxing on the Hampton Court throne.

Jonny Cornish warmed-up for this weekend’s English National cross country championships in Nottingham by breaking the club 5km road running record in Armagh, Northern Ireland. He clocked 14:36 in finishing 38th out of 171 runners in the Brooks international event to improve on the mark set by Liam White of 14:51 also in the Armagh race in February 2011.

It was only the second time Cornish had raced over 5km on the road. His debut appearance was in Battersea Park in 2015 when he clocked 15:50.

Ben Toomer also warmed-up for Nottingham by beating a 400-strong field to post a runaway win in the Wimbledon Common parkrun on Saturday in 16:15. He finished more than a minute ahead of the runner-up in posting the day’s top age-graded performance. Adam Harwood was sixth in 18:25 and Charles Hampden-Smith top over-55 veteran in 21:00. Lisa Thomas was third woman in 21:40.

Gina Galbraith was second woman finisher at the Southsea parkrun in 19:28 and Georgina Clarke broke her own Hercules Wimbledon girls under-13 club record in finishing third in the women’s section in Fulham’s Bishop’s Park in 19:28. Her previous mark of 19:53 was set last October.

Although there were only two Hercules Wimbledon athletes in action in the Veterans AC indoor championships at Lee Valley, they came away with five medals between them. Pete Giles, 72, gained a hat-trick of wins taking the over-70 800m, 1500m and 3000m titles while Mark White won the over-50 200m and 400m gold medals.

BLACKHEATH HARRIERS

Blackheath hosted Ranelagh in the annual mob match fielding 29 a side in the event At Hayes on Sunday, writes Nick Brooks.

Ranelagh ran out 1032-679 winners – Harriers had no runners in the top six and only four made the top 20.

Luca Ercolani continued his fine winter form with a seventh-place finish followed by Chris Tuck in 15th, Alex Loftus (17th), Gareth Evans (20th), Tim Nash (22nd) and Graham Hollingdale (24th). For the ladies there were fine runs from Sarah Belaon in 30th place followed by Jane Bradshaw in 33rd and Grace Scopes (51st).

The Bennett Handicap event looks like being a close-run thing with Luca Ercolani leading on 345 points, Mike Simms is second on 324 and Iain Swatton on 321.

Dina Asher Smith has broken a bone in her foot which has ended her indoor season, but several other club athletes have been in competition. Jahisha Thomas lowered her best 60m hurdles time to 8.35 and also produced an impressive long jump of 6.39m to take fourth place in the UK rankings. Thomas leapt 13.00m in the triple jump for another PB and second-ranked in the UK, all performances in the US while at college meetings.

Clem Leon won the British Masters pentathlon in the mens 60 age group with 3013 points.

Shannon Hylton ran 7.39 in the 60m qualifying rounds in the Muller Birmingham Grand Prix, only just missing out her pb.

Phil Sesemann finishing 11th in the 1500m – his time of 3.48.29 some way down on his great new PB.

Morgan Squibb ran 4.44.30 for a new PB at Lea Valley in the 1500m, while Sam Milner putt 11.90m in the shot in Sheffield.