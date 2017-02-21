Tuesday, February 21, 2017
FA Cup winner against Leicester City did not get plaudits it deserved – Millwall boss Neil Harris

By Richard Cawley -
Shaun Cummings scores for Millwall against Leicester Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall boss Neil Harris reckons the build-up to Shaun Cummings’ late winner against Leicester City on Saturday did not get the praise it deserved.

The right-back stole into the box to tuck past Ron-Robert Zieler and earn a 1-0 victory over the reigning Premier League champions – with a trip to Tottenham next month in the FA Cup quarter-finals awaiting the South Londoners.

Harris said: “Shaun found himself in that position – why? I’m not quite sure. Sometimes instinct takes over.

“His composure to score was outstanding. The goal itself was a fantastic goal. It went a little bit under-valued in the euphoria of us causing a huge upset.

“The chasing back by Fred [Onyedinma] was terrific in the last minute, with us having 10 men, and then the ability to find Lee [Gregory] with that pass. Lee’s vision to slot Shaun in with that reverse ball was Premier League football.

“It was really a moment of quality. We had some good moments in the game – some half and three-quarter chances – but that was the real chance. I always knew we would create one or two, we will when we go to Spurs.

“But the ability to do that in the 90th minute having played so long with 10 men is top-drawer.”

