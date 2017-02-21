Michael Ball and Alfie Boe join the line-up for Greenwich Music Time

Double Olivier Award winner Michael Ball and million-selling tenor Alfie Boe have been confirmed as one of the headliners for this year’s Greenwich Music Time, which returns to the The Old Royal Naval College in the summer.

Their appearance follows the success of their platinum-selling album Together, which entered the UK charts at number 2 on its release last November, before going on to be the biggest selling album of 2016 and the Christmas number 1.

Ball and Boe join Cliff Richard and Little Mix on the line-up for the week-long event, now in its fourth year, which takes place from June 30 th – July 7 th.

Having first met 10 years ago, performing together in ‘Kismet’ at the London Coliseum, Ball and Boe became close friends and it came as no surprise when the two decided to collaborate on an album. The album’s success is testament to the popularity and talent of two of the UK’s finest voices.

Ball and Boe commented: “We have always wanted to work together, it was just a case of getting the timing right. We are so grateful to all our fans who have supported us and everyone involved for believing in us. We are literally having the best time and are so happy with the success of the album and the tour.”

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform at The Old Royal Naval College on June 30 th.

For more information you can visit the website www.greenwichmusictime.co.uk.