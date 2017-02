An air ambulance has just landed in the grounds of Hitherfield Primary School, Streatham.

A resident said: “I live behind the school and just opened my curtains to see the air ambulance landing. I’m not sure what’s happened.”

The school said it was not in relation to any of their pupils being taken ill. The air ambulance had only used their field at short notice to land so paramedics could attend to a  domestic accident nearby.