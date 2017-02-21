Night club necklace thief spared jail after pleading guilty

A thief who snatched a £4,000 gold necklace from a woman in a night club has been spared jail – because he handed it in before police were called.

Jordan Kearney tried to cover his tracks by handing in the necklace and claiming he had helped to retrieve it.

But CCTV proved the 29-year-old had yanked it off a clubber’s neck.

A man and a woman had been on the dance floor at a nightclub in Rupert Street, Soho, on December 21 last year.

Shortly before 2am the man took off his £4,000 necklace and placed it around his girlfriend’s neck.

He went to leave the dance floor, but his lover grabbed his hand and told him a man in a white T-shirt had stolen the necklace.

The couple went to the venue’s security to report the theft and the police were called.

Officers then watched the nightclub’s CCTV, which showed Kearney grab the necklace off the woman’s neck.

Before police approached Kearney, he handed the stolen necklace into security.

He then approached the male victim and claimed that he helped get the jewellery back.

But he was arrested at the scene and later pleaded guilty to robbery.

Kearney, of Milton Keynes, was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Southwark Crown Court last Thursday (February 16).

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service and to pay a victim surcharge of £140.

Detective Constable Richard Kidd, the investigating officer from Westminster’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a nasty crime that left both victims very distressed.

“I am pleased that the victim was reunited with his property. Luckily neither victim was seriously injured in the robbery.

“I’d like to thank the victims and the nightclub with their assistance in helping to bring Kearney to justice.”