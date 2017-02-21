Robert Plant set to join Nigel Kennedy for a once-in-a-lifetime performance at the Royal Albert Hall next month

Rock legend Robert Plant and pioneering jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty will join Nigel Kennedy for a once-in-a-lifetime performance at the Royal Albert Hall next month.

The Led Zeppelin vocalist and jazz-rock virtuoso are among the high-profile stars confirmed to appear with legendary violinist Kennedy as he headlines the venue’s Love Classical festival on Tuesday 14 March.

Other guests announced today include renowned violinists Michael Guttman and Pieter Daniel, Bulgarian gadulka player Georgi Andreev, and Kennedy’s own ensemble, the Orchestra of Life.

Nigel Kennedy said: “This is shaping up to be an amazing concert. Planty is a genuine rock legend and a true musical trailblazer. He’s always pushing and challenging himself and immersing himself in music. When we work together it’s a combination of power and creativity.

“The other guests are incredible too. Jean-Luc Ponty is a genius, one of the greatest in jazz ever, an innovator with a unique visionary spin. Then we’ve got Georgi over from Bulgaria, which will be special. What drags me into his music so successfully is his honesty and sincerity.

“I’ll have a strong relationship with everyone on that stage, it won’t just be some generic orchestra. That’s what music gives you, it gives you killa friends.”

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at the Royal Albert Hall said fans would be wowed by the teaming of Kennedy and Plant on two very special songs. “We’re incredibly excited to be announcing this amazing collaboration between one of Britain’s greatest rock legends and a violinist who has spent his career pushing the boundaries of his art, creating incredible music that breaks down the boundaries between genres,” she said.

“This meeting of two of our most acclaimed musicians promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and with the likes of Jean Luc Ponty also confirmed for this gala celebration, it’s destined to be an incredible night. If you didn’t already think that Nigel Kennedy’s show was unmissable, it is now.”

Robert Plant made unforgettable appearances with Led Zeppelin in 1969 and ’70 at the iconic London venue, later returning as a solo headliner. He first worked with Kennedy on his album ‘Fate of Nations’ in 1993.

The exact details of Nigel Kennedy and Friends: Gala Celebration are being kept under wraps, but the show is expected to include Bach, Vivaldi, jazz, world music and a tribute to Jimi Hendrix, who made his first appearance at the Royal Albert Hall 40 years ago.

Love Classical runs from 4th -17th March and includes headline shows from Kennedy, celebrated pianist Lang Lang, and Classic BRIT-winner, Alison Balsom, among the 21 shows across seven spaces.

