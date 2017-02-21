Five teen terror suspects held in London over ‘travel plans’

Five teenage terror suspects – one aged just 15 – have been arrested in a series of raids across London amid fears they were plotting to join up with Islamic State.

Officers refused to confirm details of the plot but said in a statement last night that the arrests “relate to plans to travel to join a proscribed organisation.”

The major operation by the Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command began yesterday morning when two youths, aged 16 and 17, were held at separate addresses in south London.

Two further suspects, aged 17 and 19, were later held at an address in west London.

A fifth suspect, aged just 15, was held in east London. Officers were continuing to search the address late last night.

Police say all five are being held on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.

The arrests follow searches conducted at four houses in the capital last month, according to the Met.

All five suspects were still being held in custody last night.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “Officers from the Counter Terrorisim Command have arrested five males under 20 years old on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

“The arrests follow searches at four residential addresses in London on Tuesday January 14.”

She added: “The arrests relate to plans to travel to join a proscribed organisation.”