Felicity Kendal and Maureen Lipman will star in Lettice and Lovage at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Felicity Kendal and Maureen Lipman will join forces and return to the London stage later this year when they lead the cast of Peter Shaffer’s Lettice and Lovage at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

The production will be directed by Trevor Nunn and open at the south London venue in May.

Lettice, employed as a stately home tourist guide, has inherited theatricality and eccentricity from her mother. Caught using ‘alternative facts’ to embroider the history of the house by Lotte, her supervisor, she is dismissed. During the dismissal interview they uncover common ground with the result that she and Lotte develop an unlikely friendship. This is the first major revival of Lettice and Lovage since the 1987 West End production.

Felicity Kendal plays Lettice Douffet and is perhaps best known for her television work, which has included Rosemary and Thyme (as series regular Rosemary Boxer), The Camomile Lawn and The Good Life (as series regular Barbara Good). Her numerous theatre credits include for Theatre Royal Bath: A Room With a View (and UK tour), Hay Fever (also Duke of York’s Theatre), Relatively Speaking (also Wyndham’s Theatre) and The Last Cigarette (Chichester Festival and Trafalgar Studios).

Maureen Lipman returns to the Menier Chocolate Factory to play Lotte Schoen – she previously appeared in A Little Night Music (also Garrick Theatre). Her many theatre credits include My Mother Said I Never Should (St James Theatre), Harvey (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Daytona (Park Theatre and Theatre Royal Haymarket), When We Are Married (Garrick Theatre), Glorious (Duchess), and extensive work for the National Theatre, including Oklahoma! (also West End). For television, her work includes Plebs, Bull, Ladies of Letters, Skins, He Kills Coppers, Sensitive Skin, About Face, All at No. 20, Agony, Cold Enough for Snow and Eskimo Day; and for film, The Agent, The Pianist, Educating Rita and Gumshoe.

Lettice and Lovage will run at the Menier Chocolate Factory from 17th May – 8th July.