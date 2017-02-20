Budding Alan Sugars can start to turn their dreams into reality

Residents can match the dreams of The Apprentice contestants and turn their big ideas into products thanks to an enterprise course.

Aspiring entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to learn how to start their own businesses, develop their ideas and turn their Alan Sugar aspirations into a reality, through the 8-week Start Your Own Enterprise course, delivered by Tree Shepherd, and funded by Grosvenor.

The course is free and open to all residents of Southwark over the age of 18.

It will start on 24 February in 4 Market Place (SE16 3UQ), and run every Friday for 8 weeks, concluding on 28 April, including an Easter break. Participants will first be helped to develop their ideas, before designing a business plan, learning about cash flow, and being taught how to make their first sale.

Tutor and CEO of Tree Shepherd Colin Crooks said: “Please come along to the course. Everyone is in the same boat, so don’t worry if your business is just an idea at the moment. You’ll learn everything you need to put a basic business plan in place including sales and marketing, finance, presentation skills, people management, networking and all the nuts and bolts of registering a business. We’ve had so much success across Lambeth and are excited to be delivering this second course in Bermondsey. On graduating, you’ll belong to a vibrant Enterprise Network and benefit from free events, business clinics, regular coaching sessions, new trade and collaborative working opportunities.”

It is the second Tree Shepherd course which has been funded by Grosvenor and supported by Big Local South Bermondsey, to facilitate learning and entrepreneurship in Southwark. The first course welcomed participants from across the borough, who worked on diverse business plans – from a children’s indoor entertainment centre, to a baker, and even a women’s fashion designer.

Ann Clayton, the Community Engagement Manager for Big Local South Bermondsey said ‘We have been operating in the area for 6 years now, helping people get back into work, and thanks to the support of Grosvenor are excited to now also be able to offer these courses. The training hub itself is a true joint effort, with support and funding from Bede House Association and United St Saviours too, and will work alongside our job club to support those who are seeking more traditional employment.’

To find out more and register your interest, go to http://treeshepherd.org.uk/enterprise-learning/start-your-own-enterprise/