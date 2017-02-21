Council block residents in fight to save ‘little oasis’ garden

A council block garden in Hammersmith could soon be cleared away and turfed over – despite a community campaign to keep it alive.

Several residents at Walpole Court want to maintain the green space and are rallying support to save it.

At least one resident has complained about damp problems caused by plants at the block in Blythe Road.

But other neighbours say volunteers have put years of hard work into cultivating the “little oasis” and that they would be “devastated” to lose it.

Hammersmith and Fulham council is due to clear the garden but has promised to listen to residents’ views.

According to a survey, more than half the residents living in the 24-flat block want to keep the garden in some form and eight have written to housing officers to express their concern.

A further 93 people – including patrons of the nearby Jameson pub – have signed a petition urging the council not to clear the garden.

Rowland Curtis, a resident of the block for three years, said clearing the garden would be the “nuclear option”.

“Whatever historical problems there have been in terms of maintenance of the garden, the solution being put forward is extreme,” he added.

“There is a mature garden here, which is an asset. It should be possible to find a solution that satisfies all residents but does not end up sacrificing the garden that we have.”

Mr Curtis said residents and neighbours had installed hundreds of pounds worth of plants in order to look after the garden, which blooms into colour during the summer months.

Sonja Firth, 78, who has lived in the block since 1980, said she had been working with others to maintain the garden for around 15 years.

“I would be devastated if they cleared the garden away,” she said.

“These plants talk to me, we have a good relationship. I should hate to see them being dug up and slung into a truck.”

Several other residents have now offered to set up their own gardening association in order to look after the space.

The residents’ petition said the garden brings “great pleasure” to tenants and visitors to the area.

It added: “This little oasis of foliage and flowers greatly enhances the otherwise barren concrete jungle in that part of the street and provides a wonderful haven for butterflies and birds. It would be such a shame to lose it.”

Hammersmith and Fulham council said it was aware of maintenance issues that could affect the fabric of the building and that most residents had expressed support for clearing the garden.

However, a spokesman said further consultation would take place with residents before a final decision is made.