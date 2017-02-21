Last chance for ‘mystery millionaire’ to claim jackpot

An unsuspecting “mystery millionaire” from Hammersmith and Fulham is sitting on a seven-figure jackpot – with only two days left to cash in the winning ticket.

National Lottery chiefs have launched a last-minute search in a bid to track down the borough’s secret millionaire before time runs out.

No one has yet come forward to claim the £1 million prize from the Lotto Medal Draw, inspired by Team GB’s sporting heroics in Rio de Janeiro last year.

The draw took place in August and the ticket is due to expire at midnight on Thursday – with one unlucky winner set to miss out on the life-changing sum.

Lottery bosses have been searching for several months and the golden ticket has been traced to Hammersmith and Fulham.

But they are now in a race against time to locate the winner before the end of the 180-day time limit.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “We’re eager to find Hammersmith and Fulham’s mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings. This amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.”

The special Olympic draw picked out an extra 27 millionaire winners to match the number of gold medals won by Team GB in Rio.

There are five missing millionaires across the country, with unclaimed tickets in Kingston upon Hull, Falkirk, Merthyr Tydfil and South Lanarkshire.

Lottery chiefs believe some of the players may have been unaware of the bonus awards and only noticed the usual 21 raffle prizes when they bought their ticket.

They are now urging players to “check and re-check” their tickets in an effort to track down the winners.

With less than 72 hours to go before the deadline passes, local sailors have even taken to the Thames to help find the golden ticket.

Members of the London Corinthian Sailing Club in Hammersmith, who recently cashed in on a major Lottery grant themselves, headed out on the waves on Saturday (February 18) to track down the mystery millionaire.

The team sailed up and down the river with the winning ticket code – RUBY 7100 1234 – displayed on their sail.

Club volunteer Warren Kendall, who helped with the search at the weekend, said: “As a club we already feel like lottery winners due to the National Lottery funding we have enjoyed.

“We are delighted to support the hunt and hope we find that lucky ticket holder.”

The hidden millionaire must come forward with their ticket before the clock ticks past midnight on Thursday (February 23).

If no one claims the prize, the money will be put towards National Lottery community projects across the country.