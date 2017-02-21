Millwall skipper has triggered contract clause

Tony Craig has triggered a 12-month extension to his Millwall contract – which now runs until the summer of 2018.

The Lions captain, 31, signed a two-year deal when he rejoined the South Londoners from Brentford in July 2015.

Craig has played every minute of their League One campaign.

Millwall boss Neil Harris said: “Tony had a clause in his contract once he made a certain amount of league games that an extension kicked in. He hit that a few weeks ago.

“Tony has been outstanding. He had a really difficult first few months of the season – he struggled to find his feet and form. Tony got criticised heavily by the fans.

“He’s one of a handful of Millwall players who finds criticism comes quite easily his way, for whatever reason. It is completely harsh and unfair. But he bounces back.

“That makes him a really proper Millwall player and a Millwall lad. He takes it on the chin and produces. He is certainly one of the form players and most consistent in the last three months. He has led the team brilliantly.”

Craig could end up moving to centre-back for tonight’s visit of Chesterfield as Jake Cooper serves a one-game ban for his sending off in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Leicester.

The on-loan Reading defender got cautioned for a challenge on Foxes keeper Ron-Robert Zieler and then a second yellow for fouling Ahmed Musa seven minutes after the restart.

“Once the referee gives the first incident as a foul it is hard not to complement it with a yellow for aggressive play,” said Harris. “The question is – is it a foul? Did he give it because of the reaction of the opposition players? Possibly.

“I think Coops has to go for the ball, as does Webby [Byron Webster] just before that.

“It is a 50/50 call. I’m not bemoaning the referee. The second is certainly a foul and a yellow card. Coops tries to pull out of the challenge but when you’re 6ft 6ins tall with legs like he has it is hard to do that, especially when you’re committed.”

Shaun Hutchinson is also a contender to replace Cooper after returning from his hamstring issues to be on the bench against the Foxes.

Ben Thompson, who has missed the last three matches with an injury in the same area, should also be available for selection.