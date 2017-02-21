Millwall boss: Tottenham tie is brilliant for our fans – this is ultimate test

Neil Harris can’t wait for his Millwall side to go hunting another FA Cup upset when they face Tottenham in the last-eight of the FA Cup.

The Lions have already accounted for three top-flight sides with Shaun Cummings’ late goal on Saturday knocking out reigning Premier League champions Leicester City.

Tottenham coasted into the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Fulham on Sunday. Harry Kane, who scored nine goals in a six-month loan at Millwall in 2012, notched a hat-trick at Craven Cottage.

Harris had wanted a home draw but the Lions hit the road in the tournament for the first time this season.

“The law of averages said sooner or later we would be away in the competition,” said Harris. “Once you get to the quarter-finals there are no easy games.

“Lincoln-Millwall would have given both a good opportunity of getting to the semi-finals. Other than that it becomes a really tricky proposition to get past any other side.

“Spurs away is brilliant for our fanbase. It will be an awesome day out for those lucky enough to get tickets. They are a super-talented side. We’ve beaten three Premier League sides so far and the games have got harder as we’ve gone along. This will be another level.

“You want to test yourself against the best – and it doesn’t get any better than Tottenham away.

“The beauty of it is that we’re going to be very long odds to cause an upset. The expectation will be for Spurs to beat us – and beat us comfortably.

“We’ll be able to enjoy the occasion. There is no expectation on us and we have nothing to lose. We didn’t think in our wildest dreams we’d get to the quarter-finals beating three Premier League teams. We’ve achieved absolutely everything we wanted to achieve.

“If Tottenham are not at their best and we are then we can cause one of the great upsets.”

Stopping England international Kane, 23, will be one of the big challenges in north London.

“He’s progressed not only into a top-class Premier League player but a world-class player,” said Harris. “He is improving every year.

“To wear the armband at a top-four club, albeit a young Tottenham side, is a great achievement. He’ll be the first to admit that when he came to Millwall it was a great learning curve for him – as a player and as a young man.

“I’m sure he looks back fondly at playing for us at a learning stage of his career.”

The quarter-final matches will take place over the second weekend in March.