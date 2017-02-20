Animal charity calls for five-year jail terms for violent abuse

People who abuse animals should face jail sentences of up to five years, according to a new campaign launched by Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

The London-based charity is calling for much harsher punishments in order to protect pets and wild animals from cruelty and neglect.

Battersea wants the maximum prison term to be raised from six months to five years for the most extreme cases.

It says the sentences in England and Wales are the lowest across Europe, the United States and Australia, with tougher penalties required to deter violent criminals.

The campaign was launched in Westminster today by the charity’s chief Executive, Claire Horton.

She said: “Battersea’s research into extreme animal cruelty tells us the sentences handed out are actually no punishment at all.

“We and many other rescue centres see shocking cases of cruelty and neglect come through our gates, and there are many more that are dumped and don’t even make it off the streets. These are the dogs and cats we’re speaking out for today.”

Battersea says the maximum sentence of six months in England and Wales is one of the lowest in the world, lagging behind Ireland, where penalties of up to five years are in force.

Ms Horton added: “It would be laughable if it weren’t so shocking.”

Last year a London man admitted torturing and killing nine puppies after local vets became suspicious and raised the alarm.

He had beaten, stabbed and sprayed bleach in the puppies’ eyes, and the strangled body of another was found in a bin.

After an RSPCA investigation, he received the maximum sentence possible – six months in prison.

In another case, two brothers from Teesside admitted animal cruelty after they were filmed beating their pet Bulldog and throwing it down a flight of stairs.

The Bulldog died from its injuries but the brothers walked free from court with a suspended sentence of 21 weeks.

The local MP in the area, Anna Turley, has raised a bill in Parliament calling for increased sentences, which is due to be debated on Friday (February 24).

Ms Horton: “It isn’t acceptable that our courts are unable to hand out tougher sentences in such extreme animal cruelty cases, yet the likes of fly-tipping can result in prison sentences of up to five years.

“Let’s get this into proportion and let the punishment for abusing animals truly fit the crime.”

Battersea and other animal welfare charities care for such victims of wilful cruelty and neglect, with some making remarkable recoveries under the care of the charity’s Veterinary team.

Tiger, a tabby cat brought into Battersea in January, was nursed back to health after being shot in the head at close range with an air gun.

Two metal pellets were found lodged in his skull but during delicate surgery Battersea’s vets were able to carefully remove the pellets without causing further damage.

Ms Horton added: “For every abused dog or cat like Tiger we can help, there are many more we’ll never get to see.

“A few weeks in prison or walking free from court with a fine isn’t enough, either as a punishment or a deterrent. It’s time to stand up for such animals and bring in tougher sentences.”