Death crash tram was travelling even faster than previously thought, new report

A tram that derailed killing seven people was travelling faster than previously thought – at four times the speed limit.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch released a second interim report into the Croydon tram crash, revealing it was travelling almost four times the speed limit before the crash.

Analysis of the on-tram data recorder shows that the tram was travelling at 46 mph as it entered the curve near Sandilands station, which had a speed limit of 13 mph.

It also found that the service brake was not applied until around two-and-a-half seconds before the tram reached the 13mph speed restriction sign.

The tram’s speed had reduced from 49 mph to 46 mph by the time the tram passed the sign, but the hazard brake was not used.

The RAIB believe the late application of the brakes, and the absence of emergency braking, suggests that the driver had lost awareness that he was approaching the bend.

Seven people lost their lives in the accident, on November 12, and 51 were taken to hospital – 16 of them suffering from serious injuries.

Susana Gaiao, who’s partner Rui de Sa was on the tram, has said they received a copy of the RAIB report last week.

She said: “I was a bit shocked to find out the distance the driver needed to apply the brakes in order to come down to the correct speed and the lack of signal visibility.

“It just sounds like a whole lot of systematic failures on the side of whoever is responsible for track signaling and safety.

“We just feel those involved need to put their hands up and admit their part in what happened.

“It is unfair for all involved to be made to wait [and] to be given snippets of what happened and why.

“By what we all know so far, it all looks like its been a case of systematic errors on many parts and no one is prepared to take responsibility for it until it is finally printed in black and white.”

Mike Brown, who is TfL’s London’s Transport Commissioner, has released a statement in reaction to the latest report.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with all those affected by the tragic tram derailment and we continue to do all we can to offer our support.

“We continue to work with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) and will take on board all recommendations from this and other investigations, including our own, that are underway.

“Before resuming services on November 18, 2016, and in accordance with advice in the RAIB’s first interim report, additional speed restrictions and associated signage were introduced near Sandilands and at three other locations on the tram network.

“In January this year we installed chevron signs at four sites with significant bends including Sandilands to provide an additional visual cue for drivers.

“We have recently held a summit with other tram operators from around the country and continue to consider further safety measures that could be introduced.

“The TfL Sarah Hope line remains available to all those affected and continues to provide help with counselling and other support.”

FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer Tim O’Toole said: “Our thoughts are with everyone who was involved in the tragic Tramlink incident which occurred in November 2016.

“We continue to work closely with Transport for London and others to assist those who have been affected.

“I would like to thank the Rail Accident Investigation Branch for their second interim report and we will continue to provide full support to their ongoing investigation, paying particular attention to their findings as they emerge.”