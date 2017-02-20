Thames key to driving London’s economic growth, says minister

The Government’s minister for London has said the River Thames can play a key role in powering economic growth in the capital.

South London MP Gavin Barwell MP said utilising the Thames could unlock important business opportunities.

The minister met with Robin Mortimer, chief executive of the Port of London Authority, to discuss the Thames Vision – a 20-year growth plan for the river.

Mr Barwell said the plan would help connect communities to the river.

He suggested expanding the range of leisure activities on the Thames – including walking, rowing and sailing – as possible commercial opportunities.

The minister also said the river was “ideally placed” to play a key role in improving air quality by using barges rather than lorries to move construction materials.

Mr Barwell said: “We need to be sure new developments connect us to the river, allowing people to walk unhindered along the Thames path, maintaining this wonderful open space and bringing greater access to everyone.

“We could also benefit from further infrastructure to allow our services like waste and construction materials to be transferred from the land to the water and piers for people to use the river to commute to work.”

The PLA wants to see the river planned into developments from the start, with accessible waterfronts for walking and sports, combined with passenger piers and freight facilities.

Mr Mortimer said: “People love the river for its iconic open views, access to nature and sporting activities and it is important that as new houses and business space are built, we utilise this space to get the most out of it for everyone.”