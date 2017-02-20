Woman in her 80s escaped from attacker when he fell asleep

An elderly woman held captive for two hours in her own home escaped – when her bungling attacker fell asleep.

The man claimed to be a gas meter reader to trick his way into the south west London house of the woman in her 80s.

But when she became suspicious he physically restrained her and bundled her to the floor.

She was then held against her will for two hours but managed to take control of the situation when her captor began to doze off.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “When the man fell asleep the victim went to the front door and shouted for help. The man then fled the scene.

“The victim was not harmed, but was left shaken by the incident.”

Nothing was stolen from the woman’s home in Norbury last Monday but police have now launched a manhunt for Kinane Rose, 23.

Rose was last seen on Thursday February 16 on a 133 bus from London Bridge heading towards Brixton.

He is believed to have travelled to Croydon.

The Met Police spokesperson said: “The man is described as black, aged 19 to 20, 5ft 5ins, goatee beard, London accent.”

Members of the public are urged not to approach Rose, and should call 999 if they see him.