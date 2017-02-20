Mayor confirms October start date for £10 vehicle T-charge

A new £10 ‘T-charge’ on London’s most polluting vehicles will be introduced in October this year.

The tough new emissions standards will penalise drivers who get behind the wheel of older gas-guzzling cars.

Up to 10,000 drivers are expected to be hit by the extra levy, which will apply to vehicles that do not meet Euro 4 standards.

The T-charge will come into force on October 23, at the start of the autumn half term.

It is designed to help clean up the capital’s toxic air, which contributes to the early deaths of thousands of Londoners every year.

Announcing the new charge, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “It is staggering that we live in a city where the air is so toxic that many of our children are growing up with lung problems.

“If we don’t make drastic changes now we won’t be protecting the health of our families in the future.”

Mr Khan said the charge was a “vital step” towards tackling “dirty diesels”, with the Ultra Low Emissions Zone due to be introduced in 2019.

He also called on ministers to deliver a nationwide diesel vehicle scrappage fund to encourage drivers to buy cleaner cars.

He added: “I will continue to do everything in my power to help protect the health of Londoners and clean our filthy air.

“But now is the time for government to show real leadership and join me by introducing a diesel scrappage fund and bring in the new Clean Air Act we desperately need.”

The T-charge will operate on top of the congestion charge, which affects vehicles between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday.

It means it will now cost £21.50 to drive a pre-Euro 4 vehicle in the charge zone between these times. The system will use cameras to enforce the new rules.

Leon Daniels, Transport for London’s managing director for surface transport, said: “London’s air quality crisis is one of the biggest challenges we face and we are working alongside the mayor to address it.

“The T-charge is a crucial part of this work and will discourage drivers of the oldest, most polluting vehicles from driving in central London.”

Vehicle owners can use an online vehicle compliance checker on the TfL website – www.tfl.gov.uk/emissions-surcharge – to see whether their vehicle is affected by the T-charge.