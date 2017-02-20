Mansion raid uncovers drugs stash close to Buckingham Palace

A drug factory on one of London’s most expensive streets had more than 600 cannabis plants growing inside, police have confirmed.

The factory, located just yards from Buckingham Palace, was raided on Friday as police squads seized growing equipment and associated drugs.

More than 600 mature plants were taken in bags from the scene and three men who tried to run away from the scene were arrested and charged on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

The extent of the illegal operation saw police guard the building in Belgravia overnight.

Detectives say that even though a squatter attempted to steal a sackful of the Class B drug, all the evidence from the factory was recovered.

Moments after the thief fled, one officer got into a fracas with a squatter and is said to have sustained a minor facial injury but did not require hospital treatment.

The property, which is understood to be worth in the region of £15 million, has now been handed back to agents acting on behalf of the owner.

Squatter Tom Fox, 23, part of a group that have taken over a neighbouring mansion, filmed police outside.

He said: “We saw coppers coming out with cameras and a tripod. We presumed it was surveillance on our squat.

“The police took out maybe 30 or so bags. I don’t know who was growing. Looking at the plants they seem mature, maybe two months?

“There were two uniformed at the van, I think two uniformed inside, also specialist drugs officers. After the event, all manner of police turned up including armed SO19.”