Non-league round-up: Dulwich boost play-off hopes as Tooting make it eight straight wins

Dipo Akinyemi and Jacob Erskine were on target for Dulwich Hamlet as they got a vital boost to their Ryman League Premier Division play-off hopes with a 2-0 win over Needham Market.

The result moves the South Londoners to seventh in the table – but they still have plenty to do to achieve a top-five finish. Leiston are four points ahead and have played two matches less while Hamlet have a couple of games in hand on fourth-placed Tonbridge Angels but are still 10 points behind.

A bumper crowd of 1,960 saw Akinyemi put Dulwich into a 13th-minute lead with his first goal since re-joining on loan from Stevenage.

Akinyemi had another effort saved point-blank by keeper Danny Gay. Hamlet number one Preston Edwards made a vital stop with his feet to deny Reece Dobson just before the break.

Akinyemi had a shot come back off the crossbar soon after the restart. He headed past Gay in the 70th minute but it was struck off for a foul on Gay.

Erksine made the outcome safe in the 89th minute, turning his marker from Ashley Carew’s pass and driving home.

Tooting & Mitcham made it eight straight wins with a 5-1 thrashing of Lewes at The Dripping Pan.

The Terrors are top of Ryman League Division One South but are being pursued by Dorking Wanderers, 3-0 winners at Chatham Town.

The duo are pulling away from the rest of the division and Tooting never looked like dropping points with Chace O’Neill and an own goal from Lloyd Harrington putting them 2-0 ahead at the break.

Jordan Wilson converted a 60th-minute penalty before Sandy Cunningham added a fourth.

Billy Dunn also stuck away a spot-kick in the 84th minute before a late consolation by Stephen Okoh.

Greenwich Borough moved back into the play-off places with a 2-1 home win over Walton Casuals. Gary Alexander’s side fell behind to Jordan Cheadle’s goal but Charlie MacDonald levelled things up on 31 minutes.

Daniel Young struck a minute from the end of normal time.

Fisher beat Croydon 1-0 at home in the SCEFL Premier Division.

Colliers Wood United drew 3-3 at Camberley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division. Raynes Park Vale are second from bottom in the table and lost 1-0 at home to fellow strugglers Badshot Lea.