Charlton Athletic defender Jorge Teixeira wants more game time

Jorge Teixeira wants to be given more opportunities to play for Charlton.

The Portuguese defender was frozen out under previous Addicks boss Russell Slade but had been brought back into the first-team picture by successor Karl Robinson.

However Teixeira has only started one of a possible four games since returning from a suspension earned for a red card against Millwall.

The former Standard Liege centre-back only featured at Rochdale – where he scored twice – after Ezri Konsa was injured 30 minutes into the fixture.

“It’s been difficult for me because I’d like to play every game and win every game,” said Texeira.

“I’m not playing as much as I’d like but as soon as the coach gives me the opportunity to play I will do my best as everyone knows. I respect his decisions and will give my best every time I play.”

Teixeira’s two goals, including a late equaliser at Spotland, secured a point on the road for the Addicks, but they still sit eight points outside of the play-off places.

“Two goals for me but we didn’t win,” he added. “I’d prefer to get the victory instead. It’s good for my individual performance but the collective is the most important.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game here. Rochdale are a good team. We tried to come into the game well but we conceded the goal in the first few minutes which complicated it a bit. Through the game we showed determination. At least we didn’t lose the game.

“There are still 45 points to play for and a lot of games. It’s important that we stop drawing and get three points every game. Now we have an important game on Tuesday. We hope that the fans of Charlton come to support us and we can get three points to start a good run.”