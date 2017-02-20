Monday, February 20, 2017
Ben Thompson set to return to Millwall squad for Chesterfield game

By Richard Cawley -
Millwall's Ben Thompson and Coventry City's Ruben Lameiras

Ben Thompson is set to return to the Millwall squad for tomorrow night’s home game against Chesterfield Town.

The Lions midfielder has missed the last three matches due to a hamstring injury.

But Thompson is poised to boost boss Neil Harris’ options as Millwall look to climb back into the top six in League One.

“Ben is back in training – so if he completes Monday’s session then he will be available for selection on Tuesday,” said Harris.

Jake Cooper is sent off against Leicester
Photo: Brian Tonks

Jake Cooper is suspended after his red card in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup fifth round.

Shaun Hutchinson, who had also been unavailable with a hamstring problem, was an unused substitute at the weekend.

“Hutch was training last week and is available for selection,” said Harris. “If I feel like he’s 100 per cent then he can play. Tony [Craig] can slide across. He was magnificent, absolutely outstanding on Saturday. The saving tackle he produces on Musa when it looks like he is going to go past him and through on goal was challenge of the season for me. Fergie [Shane Ferguson] can go to left-back and Joe [Martin] is chomping at the bit to get back in.”

