Millwall striker Steve Morison – Leicester’s players sank when they faced Den test

Steve Morison felt some of Leicester City’s players went into their shell as they endured The Den experience.

Millwall’s vice-captain has been critical of the attitude of other Premier League outfits who have visited their South London home.

And Morison appeared to question England under-21 international Ben Chilwell’s appetite for the challenge when it got tough during the Lions’ 1-0 win on Saturday which took them through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

He said: “We were hostile on the pitch. We weren’t knocking someone over, asking if they’re okay and picking them up – we’re here to win a football game.

“The left-back, he started taking throw-ins and after a couple of bits of verbal he didn’t want to take a throw-in.

“I’m not being funny, he said his fingers hurt him — come on, we’re playing a game of football. He didn’t want to take a throw-in after that, he asked the centre-half to take the throw-ins first half. You either sink or swim when you come here. So far three teams have come here and they’ve sunk.

“Football is changing. You’ve seen out there. You’ve seen centre-halves drop off and let the midfielders go for the headers from goal-kicks because they don’t want the physical battle. That’s how it’s changing. They come to us down here, if they don’t want to have the physical battle they’re going to come unstuck because it’s what we do week-in-week-out and I love it. I think it’s great.”

Morison echoed the thoughts of Lions boss Neil Harris, who felt the side performed better after Jake Cooper was sent off seven minutes into the second half. The 10 men of Millwall thrived on the adversity.

“We did what we were doing with 11 men. We stayed compact, which is what we do every single game. Two banks of four. Break us down if you can. They had a couple of moments where they nearly did.

“Jordan [Archer] was there. Coops made a good block. We just stuck at our task. When you’ve got people like Fred [Onyedinma] who can stretch the game and we got the ball up top – I was having a good afternoon on the physical side of it. I came out on top in most of my battles with the centre-halves. When it mattered at the end, two good bits of play and the ball’s in the back of the net.

“Out of the three Premier League teams we’ve played, they were the ones who turned up with the best game plan. The other two turned up thinking they were just going to roll us over.

“You could see they had a plan at the start – they made the pitch massive, centre midfielders were going to full-back, the first half hour we couldn’t get anywhere near them.

“We just showed we’re together, we’re a team. We kept going all the way until the end even though we had 10 men. We could’ve just sat off and rolled over – but we didn’t. You’re always going to get one more chance, they got one and we got one, but we managed to take it.”

Morison and Lee Gregory – who provided the assist – are often headline-grabbers. The same applies to the likes of Aiden O’Brien and Fred Onyedinma. Matchwinner Shaun Cummings? Less so.

Morison said: “I’m thinking how the hell has he got there in the last minute? If anyone knows Shauny, you know he’s the calmest man in the world. It was beautiful what he did – calm, nonchalant.

“You’d forget he’s there sometimes. He comes in, does his thing, goes home. I don’t think you’d ever meet anyone who had a bad word to say about him.”