Millwall match-winner Shaun Cummings: FA Cup winner was a highlight – but I’ve had other top moments in my career

Shaun Cummings has stopped short of tagging his FA Cup winner over Leicester as the highlight of his career.

The Millwall right-back kept his nerve to bag a late clincher for the South London club as they booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals – and a last-eight encounter with Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

Cummings admitted his goal was certainly a standout moment. But he added: “I have been in the game for quite a while – so it is hard to say top. But it is probably up there as a very good moment in my career.

“The others are me being in this game and probably getting my first pro contract. That is up there because it has taken me to where I am now. Getting promoted into the Premier League with Reading.”

Cummings kept his composure to slot in – just as he did for an almost identical finish against Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round.

“I was just thinking I was in the area [so] to get a shot off. I didn’t not want to get a shot off being in that area. Thankfully it hit the back of the net.

“That is just me in general. I don’t really let things get to me too much. I am just a calm person in general and you could see it out on the pitch I suppose when I scored the goal.

“I try and relax as much as I can to be fair. There are not too many things I let get to me.”

Millwall’s short-term aim is to climb back into League One’s top-six by securing victory over Chesterfield on Tuesday.

Cummings was quick to dismiss any talk of celebrations after defeating the reigning Premier League champions.

“We have got loads of games coming up – Saturday-Tuesday games,” he said. “We have now got to focus on the league because our objective is to get promoted. The FA Cup run is nice but we have to do what we have got to do in the league and at least stay in the play-off spots so we move forward to Tuesday, try and get a win and then move on.”