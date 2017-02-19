FA Cup glory for Millwall – but Neil Harris took just 30 SECONDS to turn attention to Chesterfield

Neil Harris says he took just 30 seconds to talk about Tuesday’s home game against Chesterfield in his post-match chat to his Millwall players after their FA Cup heroics.

The Lions have been drawn against Tottenham in the FA Cup quarter-finals after knocking out Leicester City on Saturday – Shaun Cummings scoring a late winner for the South Londoners at a packed Den.

Millwall head back into League One reality against the Spireites in midweek, having been knocked back out of the play-off spots by Southend United.

When asked how long it took for him to mention the Chesterfield, Harris said: “About 30 seconds into my debrief after the game.”

And the Lions boss also refused to list it as the biggest high since taking charge of the club.

“It’s a proud moment and I am pleased but results like this aren’t for managers – they are for players and fans,” he said. “It’s a good moment but I am hoping there will be better ones to come.

“Beat one Premier League team and it’s a shock, beat two and you’ve done really well, but to beat three is some achievement. It’s testament to my players and their hunger. But do we spend more time preparing for these games than the others? No we don’t. We conduct the same diligence for every game but for some reason the players raise their games – although for the first 30 minutes we didn’t do that.

“But we did for the next hour and it’s been a great run so far. But all the focus is now fully on Chesterfield on Tuesday.

“This game means we have now had eight clean sheets in nine games and six in a row and increases our belief and determination to keep the run going when we face Chesterfield and Oldham in our next two games. We’re enjoying it, there’s a buzz and an adrenalin about everything we do. It’s my job to make sure the players’ feet stay on the ground.

“There was no pressure on us. If we got beat 2-0 or 3-0 at home by Leicester would it have been problem? Not really. It would have been expected. So there was no real pressure on us which meant we could just turn up and play. If [Demarai] Gray had scored in the ninth minute then it could have been a long afternoon for us. But key moments like those decide cup fixtures.”