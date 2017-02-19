Monday, February 20, 2017
Lions boss not worried that FA Cup heroes – like former Tottenham...

Lions boss not worried that FA Cup heroes – like former Tottenham keeper Jordan Archer – will attract transfer suitors

By Richard Cawley -
Millwall's Jordan Archer makes a save during the Emirates FA Cup, Fifth Round match at The Den, Millwall. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Millwall. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Millwall boss Neil Harris hailed the performance of Jordan Archer in Saturday’s epic FA Cup win over Leicester City – and is not concerned about the keeper attracting interest.

The former Tottenham keeper made a number of vital saves before Shaun Cummings’ late winner to knock out the reigning Premier League champions.

When asked if he was worried that Archer could be on the radar of higher-placed teams – and that Millwall’s 2004 FA Cup team were poached by other clubs – Harris replied: “We have overachieved in the FA Cup this season.

“He’s [Archer] getting better but I think he would be the first to admit he still has a lot to learn. A lot of my young players are playing very well at the moment and improving, but anybody can show their quality in a one-off game. It’s about doing it consistently.

“He had a couple of key moments, one in each half, and in games like this you just want moments like this to be in your favour. Some will say they were good saves, but they were really poor finishes from them. I expect my strikers to be clinical. The big difference in this game was Shaun Cummings was clinical and [Shinji] Okazaki wasn’t.

“He came to Millwall because he was desperate to become a number one at a young age. He has a hunger, an appetite, to be better all the time. When I left him out last season he was banging my door down. He wants to play and doesn’t like being dropped. I think he showed his quality.

“Like most players in the squad he had a little dip in form earlier in

the season, but when we needed him to come up with big moments here he did.”

Archer was signed permanently from Spurs – who Millwall now face in the FA Cup quarter-finals – at the start of last season.

“He came to us at a good time last year development-wise because I was in the process as a young-manager with the remit of our board putting together a young team to try to get that Millwall mix of experienced players and young talent,” said Harris.

“Jordan came in because he wanted to win, he wanted to play, he wanted to compete with David Forde and he wanted to learn. So it was easy for me at times last year to give him the nod.

“We do our homework on signings and the days of us taking a player because of his name or the size of the club he played for have gone. We only take the players we think fit into the mentality of our football club. We spend a lot of man hours doing this and we miss out on good players at times because we feel they would not fit in our dressing room.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

