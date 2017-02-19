Sunday, February 19, 2017
Millwall to face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup quarter-final – ex-Lions loanee Harry Kane setting up tie

By Richard Cawley -
Shaun Cummings scores for Millwall against Leicester Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall have been drawn at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The Lions booked their place with a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday – the third Premier League champions they have knocked out of the competition this season.

Spurs eased into the last eight of the tournament with a 3-0 victory at Fulham today with Harry Kane – who had a loan spell with Millwall early in his career – scoring a hat-trick at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm (left) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (right) after the final whistle during the Emirates FA Cup, Fifth Round match at Craven Cottage, London.

It will be the first time that the Lions have been away in the FA Cup this season.

Tottenham are 15/2 fourth favourites to win the competition.

Millwall are 50/1 with only Lincoln 150/1 and Sutton 1000/1 having longer odds.

 

