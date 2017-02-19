Millwall to face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup quarter-final – ex-Lions loanee Harry Kane setting up tie

Millwall have been drawn at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The Lions booked their place with a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday – the third Premier League champions they have knocked out of the competition this season.

Spurs eased into the last eight of the tournament with a 3-0 victory at Fulham today with Harry Kane – who had a loan spell with Millwall early in his career – scoring a hat-trick at Craven Cottage.

It will be the first time that the Lions have been away in the FA Cup this season.

Tottenham are 15/2 fourth favourites to win the competition.

Millwall are 50/1 with only Lincoln 150/1 and Sutton 1000/1 having longer odds.