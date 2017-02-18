Pedro and Costa score as Blues overcome Wolves in FA Cup

Pedro’s second half header spared Chelsea blushes as one moment of class was decisive as the Blues overcame a gutsy Wolves 2-0 at Molineux this evening in the FA Cup 5th round.

Diego Costa added the second a minute from time, but this was a day to avoid banana skins

On an extraordinary Saturday when Premier League side Burnley lost to non-league Lincoln and Millwall dispatched champions Leicester, Pedro’s goal was a much needed relief for the many thousands of Chelsea fans who made the journey to the Black Country.

But this was no vintage Chelsea and Wolves can count themselves unlucky not to have taken the match to a replay.

They showed imagination, a touch of flair and tactical nous, all missing from Chelsea.

Wolves started aggressively and missed a sitter on five minutes when ex-Chelsea junior George Saville smacked Asmir Begovic’s left upright from six yards out.

Diego Costa thought he was the last man when Cesc Fabregas set him clear. Kortney Hause appeared to trip him up but referee Johnathan Moss ignored the striker’s plea.

Another brilliant pass by Fabregas, on 12 minutes, put Willian free but the winger took too many touches, before winning a corner instead of putting the visitors ahead.

A curling effort by Helder Costa 28 minutes forced Begovic into a smart save as the home side pressed Chelsea’s defence.

There were no changes at half time by either side.

Chelsea were all over the place defensivel in the early part of the second half, as Wolves continued to push the Blues wing back pairing of Victor Moses and Pedro back.

Diego Costa on a rare foray in the home side’s penalty area on 63 minutes contrived to slam his right-footed effort into the side netting – a symbol of the lacklustre performance from the west Londoner’s top scorer.

Despite that Chelsea scored a beauty of a counter attacking goal on 64 minutes when Pedro, back in his own penalty area, started and finished off a sensational move, that saw the ball whipped across the pitch, played down then right wing before Willian sent in perfect ball for the in-running and unmarked Spaniard to nod home comfortably past goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

Antonio Conte made his first change on 73 minutes bringing on Cesar Azpilicueta for already yellow-carded Pedro.

With a minute left on the clock, Costa finished off cooly to squeeze a low right-footer past Ikeme.

This was a win, but not a very convincing one. Next up is a home league match against resurgent Swansea City at the weekend.