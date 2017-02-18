Millwall boss Neil Harris: I can only comment on what I saw at The Den

Millwall manager Neil Harris declined to talk about the post-match celebrations by some of the club’s fans after the FA Cup fifth round win over Leicester.

Shaun Cumming’s 90th-minute goal knocked out the reigning Premier League champions and put the Lions into the last eight of the famous competition.

The full-time whistle sparked a pitch invasion, with Millwall fans gathering in front of the away end to celebrate yet another top-flight outfit being dumped out of the competition at The Den.

Objects – including bottles – were thrown from the Leicester City end. And projectiles were also launched in the opposite direction.

Police, some on horseback, helped to keep a line between the two sets of supporters.

The PA announcer repeatedly asked fans to leave the pitch.

“I thought my fans were excellent today,” said Harris. “They made it a hostile atmosphere, which is what we have come to expect and love at Millwall.

“The noise levels were outrageous. Our fans typified what the FA Cup is about. And why so many of you guys [media] are here today – to see an upset.

“We could have sold the stadium over twice. I think they enjoyed the occasion. It’s a big moment for us – to beat the reigning champions.

“I expect to see fans on the pitch. I wasn’t out there at the time, I’d gone in. So anything else I can’t comment.”

When asked about objects being thrown, Harris replied: “I didn’t see anything so I won’t comment.

“If I haven’t seen it I’m not going to say anything negative towards anybody – you have to see something to make a realistic judgement.

“I’m not going to let you put words in my mouth. What I will say i my players were excellent today and our fans were brilliant during the 90 minutes.”

One reporter asked if there was a threat of the stadium being closed down.

Harris said: “Again, I’ve got to see it back to pass judgement. I don’t sit here and condone anything. I’m sure the football authorities will make their own judgement. I’m here as the Millwall manager to pass judgement on the game itself.”