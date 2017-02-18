Jake Cooper’s red card “galvanised” Millwall – Lions boss Neil Harris

Neil Harris reckoned that Jake Cooper’s dismissal early in the second half “galvanised” his players and the home fans in today’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Leicester City.

Shaun Cummings scored a late winner for the Lions to put them into the quarter-finals.

It is the first time that Millwall – 2004 finalists where they lost to Manchester United at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium – have ever knocked out three top-flight sides in one season.

“Leicester were excellent for 30 minutes,” said Harris. “We were a little bit in awe and naive over that period. I was delighted with our backs-to-the-wall defending. We knew they would have moments on the ball and create chances.

“We knew at key moments we’d have to ride our luck, defend well, block balls on the line and rely on our goalkeeper – and we did for 30 minutes. Then we grew into the game.

“We can cause any team problems. It’s how we get up the park and use the ball. Our decision-making became better, we forced Leicester back deeper and built some pressure. That was key.

“I lost my cool a little bit when the goal went in. It was a fantastic moment.

“Going down to 10 men just after half-time is tough. It put the pressure and expectation onto Leicester’s shoulders. My players didn’t freeze then. It galvanised the stadium. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, especially in the second half.

“It carried my players and my players carried the stadium – the pressing with 10 men, closing down, use of the ball and the chances we created was everything you wanted from a Millwall team.

“There’s been something about the FA Cup since 2004. Why? Who knows.

“I’ve got a fantastic dressing room – results like that don’t just happen against Leicester City, Watford and Bournemouth. Certainly not with 10 men.

“We’ve got a spirit and an understanding. We’re in the quarter-final – a League One club can’t reach the final. We’ve exceeded all expectations today, but what I will say is congratulations to Lincoln – because they have taken it to another level.

“I’m not too worried who we play in the next round, I’d like a home draw.”