Arsenal youngster nearly scores goal of the season for Charlton Athletic

Karl Robinson praised the mentality of Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi as the youngster once again impressed when introduced during the second half of the 3-3 draw at Rochdale.

Mavididi, 18, joined the South Londoners on loan from the Premier League giants for the rest of the season and he enjoyed his first start for the Addicks last Tuesday at Oldham.

He played the final 25 minutes today and once again performed well, coming close to scoring one of the goals of the season as he was denied only by keeper Ben Wilson after running nearly the length of the field with the ball. The Addicks scored through Jorge Teixeira from the resulting corner.

Robinson has been impressed with the attitude shown by Mavididi so far in SE7.

“Young Stehpy has certainly got some of our fans on the edge of their seats,” explained the Addicks chief.

“If that goal had gone in it would have been one of the best goals I’ve ever seen live. Unfortunately it wasn’t for him but then we scored from the corner. What I was more impressed with was when we scored the second – for a loan player to celebrate like he did shows that he really cares. You don’t always get that when you get players from big clubs. He really cares about the development of himself and the results of the club.”

The South Londoners are midway through a spell of five weeks worth of games every Saturday and Tuesday, and Robinson said he will continue to rotate his squad.

“I’ve done this quite a lot now, rotating players, but what I am seeing is that everybody is doing it,” he said.

“The pitches that we play on, it was a heavy pitch. The fitness level of the players are going right to the dying death – but at least they care.”

The Addicks did lose Ezri Konsa to injury just under half an hour into the draw with Rochdale but Robinson revealed that he was already planning to rest him during Tuesday’s game with Oxford United at The Valley.

“He’s fine,” Robinson explained. “There’s a cramp in his hamstring. He’s a very young player – it’s the same reason Joe Aribo didn’t play today. These are young players and they’ve played four or five straight games, which they’ve never done at this level.

“Ezri is due not to play anyway on Tuesday as we knew this was the maximum amount of games he could play.”