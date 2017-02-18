Karl Robinson – 13th place is not good enough for a talented Charlton Athletic squad

Karl Robinson said that Charlton’s 13th place in League One is not acceptable for a squad with the level of talent they have available.

The South Londoners shared an entertaining 3-3 draw with Rochdale on Saturday afternoon but remain eight points off the play-off places.

Niall Canavan gave Dale an early lead, before goals either side of half-time from Jordan Botaka and Jorge Teixeira had the South Londoners ahead. Strikes from Calvin Andrew and late on from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing seemed to have handed the hosts the victory before Teixeira bundled home his second two minutes from time.

Robinson insists that there’s enough quality within the Charlton squad to put the run of wins together necessary to have a chance of breaking into the play-offs.

“From the disappointment the other night we’ve clawed a point back on everybody else but at some stage we’ve got to put our foot on the gas,” said the Liverpudlian.

“I’ve just said to the players ‘no player is bigger than this football club.” Everybody has a role. I am no bigger than my staff – fatter, but no bigger. This is about you putting a shift in. I’d rather have a player that falls short by giving 100% than a talented player that just does enough. It’s about every single one of them maximising their talent and work ethic. We can quite easily go on a run, we have the firepower.

“We have a good team here. They need to believe and push forward because where we are in the league is not acceptable for this talented team. I want to get more out of them.”

Robinson felt that his side should have been in command of the game by half-time.

“We should have been three or four up,” he added.

“The chances we missed in the first half were criminal. I don’t really recall them having chances other than the ones they scored. There wasn’t much in it. We had the better chances all the way through – in the first 30 minutes we had three gilt-edged chances.

“The problem we have at the moment is that they’re working hard but not within a structure. Second half they came out and pressed like a unit – they gained success from that. Once we scored the second we should have got three or four. All of a sudden we found ourselves 3-2 down with three minutes to go. It’s nice to turn it around but it’s still only a point.